Caught on Video After Newly-Engaged Jogger Was Killed in Public, Suspect Is Arrested

Police in Washington, D.C., have detained the man they say fatally attacked a 35-year-old jogger on Tuesday night, stabbing her multiple times before leaving her for dead.

An update on the case will be provided during a news conference at the mayor’s office later Thursday morning.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Wendy Karina Martinez died Tuesday evening not long after stumbling, bloody, into a local Chinese restaurant.

The knife used in the stabbing was found nearby.

Police say Martinez was likely attacked at random.

“This is one of those types of unsettling incidents that sometimes happens in large cities,” Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday, “but it seems like a singular incident.”

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera, and investigators released footage of him fleeing the scene in what appears to be a mustard-colored sweatshirt.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Wendy Karina Martinez Courtesy Martinez Family

Martinez served as Chief of Staff of FiscalNote, a privately held software, data and media company headquartered in D.C.

“The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night,” her employer wrote on Twitter. “Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends.”

In a statement mourning her death, her family reportedly said she had gotten engaged last week.

They remembered her as a “devout Christian” and “avid runner” who was dedicated to her friends and driven to pursue her professional dreams.

“Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend would be,” her family said, adding, “Simply put, Wendy was fearfully and wonderfully made! Now we know she has found the one whom her soul loved. (Song of Solomon 3:4).”