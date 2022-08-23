Kiely Rodni's Family Speaks Out After Discovery of Vehicle and Remains: 'We Celebrate Her Spirit'

The family of Kiely Rodni is speaking out after divers said they discovered a vehicle and human remains near where the 16-year-old girl vanished in early August.

"We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks," the Rodni-Neiman family tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today."

"Mr. Rogers famously told a story of 'looking for the helpers' whenever he saw scary things in the news," the family continued. "We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you."

Kiely's family shared their sadness at the grim discovery.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

"While we accept this sadness cast under death's shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely's spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her," the family wrote. "Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back."

"There are certain occasions when words fail," the family says. "Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our souls."

Rodni was one of more than 100 juveniles and young adults who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee, California, on August 6.

After the party, Rodni disappeared and her phone was turned off. Investigators were also unable to track her vehicle down.

Days after she went missing, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, pleaded with the public to help bring her daughter home in a video shared by the Placer County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

"We just want her home," Rodni-Nieman said. "We are so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

KCRA News/Youtube

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

But when she didn't return home, authorities conducted a massive search and were unable to find a trace of the missing girl.

On Sunday, a volunteer group known as Adventures With Purpose announced on Facebook that they found a car with human remains inside it upside down in the Prosser Reservoir below 14 feet of water. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body found inside the vehicle is Kiely Rodni, TMZ reports.

Police tell PEOPLE that the investigation is still ongoing into Rodni's death.