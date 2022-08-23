Kiely Rodni's Family Speaks Out After Discovery of Vehicle and Remains: 'We Celebrate Her Spirit'

The 16-year-old vanished on August 6 after attending a party

By Steve Helling
Published on August 23, 2022 04:38 PM
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni. Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The family of Kiely Rodni is speaking out after divers said they discovered a vehicle and human remains near where the 16-year-old girl vanished in early August.

"We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks," the Rodni-Neiman family tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today."

"Mr. Rogers famously told a story of 'looking for the helpers' whenever he saw scary things in the news," the family continued. "We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you."

Kiely's family shared their sadness at the grim discovery.

Kiely Rodni
Placer County Sheriff's Office

"While we accept this sadness cast under death's shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely's spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her," the family wrote. "Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back."

"There are certain occasions when words fail," the family says. "Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our souls."

Rodni was one of more than 100 juveniles and young adults who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee, California, on August 6.

After the party, Rodni disappeared and her phone was turned off. Investigators were also unable to track her vehicle down.

Days after she went missing, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, pleaded with the public to help bring her daughter home in a video shared by the Placer County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

"We just want her home," Rodni-Nieman said. "We are so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

Car pulled from lake near where Truckee teen went missing
KCRA News/Youtube

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

But when she didn't return home, authorities conducted a massive search and were unable to find a trace of the missing girl.

On Sunday, a volunteer group known as Adventures With Purpose announced on Facebook that they found a car with human remains inside it upside down in the Prosser Reservoir below 14 feet of water. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body found inside the vehicle is Kiely Rodni, TMZ reports.

Police tell PEOPLE that the investigation is still ongoing into Rodni's death.

Related Articles
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Comments on Discovery of Body in Reservoir: 'Still Don't Know How to Process It'
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Kiely Rodni
Where Is Kiely Rodni? A Timeline of the California 16-Year-Old's Disappearance from Campground Party
Kiely Rodni
Boyfriend of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Recalls His Final Words to Her: 'Be Safe. Don't Do Anything Stupid'
Kiely Rodni
16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction
Kiely Rodni
Mom of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni, 16, Shares Their Last Conversation: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
Kiely Rodni
Police Say Teens at Party with Missing Kiely Rodni Are Being Uncooperative: 'People Aren't Talking to Us'
mya fuller
A Young Woman Who Was Reported Missing Was Found Slain in a Remote Field 6 Days Later — and Killer Is at Large
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is a U.S. National Recreation Area located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona. It is managed by the U.S. National Park Service. Lake Mead NRA follows the Colorado River corridor from the westernmost boundary of Grand Canyon National Park to just north of the cities of Laughlin, Nevada and Bullhead City, Arizona. Formation of Lake MEad began in 1935, less than a year before Hoover Dam was completed. Lake Mead NRA features water recreation, including boating, swimming and fishing.
More Human Remains Found in Lake Mead, the 4th Such Discovery Since May
Alligator is Found Hidden in Garage;
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'
Snake River cover
5 People Vanished Along the Snake River Beginning in 1979: Will Police Finally Catch a Serial Killer?
KRISTIN DAVID, CHRISTINA WHITE, STEVEN PEARSALL, KRISTINA NELSON, BRANDY MILLER
'People Magazine Investigates' : Inside Decades-Old Disappearances of 5 People Along the Snake River
texas highway patrol
Texas Rangers Launch Homicide Probe Into Death of 16-Year-Old Runaway Who Vanished in 2000
Kylen Schulte (darker hair) and Crystal Turner
Suspect Named in Double Homicide of Newlywed Couple Found Dead Near Utah Campgrounds
Taylor Pomaski
Texas Officials Identify Remains of Taylor Pomaski, Missing Girlfriend of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware
Brandy Lee Dowdy
Ala. State Worker Investigating Dog Attack Is Mauled to Death, Owner Charged with Manslaughter