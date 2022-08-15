Where Is Kiely Rodni? A Timeline of the California 16-Year-Old's Disappearance from Campground Party

It has been more than a week since Kiely Rodni vanished after a party at Tahoe National Park on Aug. 6, and authorities are still searching for the 16-year-old — and are asking the public for help.

Kiely is 5 feet 7 inches and about 118 lbs. She has blond hair and hazel eyes. She has a nose ring and several other piercings, as well as a tattoo of the number "17" on her ribs. She was last seen driving a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. It has a small ram's head sticker on the back window.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding her disappearance:

August 5, 2022

6:08 p.m.

About six hours before she disappeared, Kiely visited a business in Truckee, Calif. She was wearing green Dickies pants and a black spaghetti strap bodysuit. She was wearing a black grommet belt and black Vans shoes. Authorities released a surveillance image of her from the day she vanished.

8:00 p.m.

Kiely, who had graduated early from high school, attends an end-of-summer party near the Prosser Family Campground in Tahoe National Park. She was driving her silver SUV.

The party soon swelled into a large gathering of nearly 300 people. According to friends, Kiely did consume alcohol, but they maintain that she would never have driven under the influence.

11:30 p.m.

Kiely texts her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman. She says that she plans to leave the party in 45 minutes and will come "straight home."

"I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, 'Ok, mom, I love you, too," Rodni-Nieman told ABC News.

August 6, 2022

12:33 a.m.

Kiely's phone pings near the campground and then turns off. The last call she is known to make is a call to her family. There was no indication that anything is wrong.

Later that day, Kiely's family reports her missing and authorities open a file about her disappearance.

August 7, 2022

The Placer County Sheriff's Office establishes a tip line for any information on Kiely's disappearance, and authorities begin to search for Kiely or her vehicle using ground crews and helicopters. They find no sign of the missing teen. The FBI joins the search.

August 9, 2022

Helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and the Placer County Sheriff's Office continued aerial searches for Kiely and her vehicle. Search crews comb Lake Prosser by boats. A land-based search party gathers near the shoreline of the lake. They find no clues.

August 10, 2022

According to a release from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the search has now swelled to 265 personnel from the California Highway Patrol, FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Truckee Police Department, and sheriff's offices from several counties.

Five days after Kiely's disappearance, authorities have received 300 tips and have expended more than 4,600 personnel hours in the attempt to find her.

Authorities hold a community meeting to brief citizens about the disappearance — and urge anyone with tips to contact them.

In the meeting, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown tells everyone to protect any possible evidence they may find.

"Be really careful," he says. "A footprint could become important. A tire track could become important."

Authorities collect a bag of evidence from the campground, but do not release information about what they found.

August 13, 2022

Search crews dig at a "burial site" they learned about from a tipster. They only discover the remains of a dog who was recently buried.

"It was located by a search-and-rescue ground team," Placer County Sheriff's Office public information officer, Angela Musallam, tells reporters. "Kiely's family was notified of the potential development."

August 14, 2022

Authorities uncover a video that shows Rodni wearing a white sweatshirt with pink lettering reading "ODD FUTURE." They release a photo of a similar sweatshirt.

The search is ongoing.

A specialized tip line has been established for information about Kiely's disappearance and whereabouts: (530) 581-6320. Press option 7 to leave information, either anonymously or otherwise.