16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction

A California 16-year-old is missing after she was last seen this weekend at a party near Tahoe National Forest.

The last time Kiely Rodni was seen was at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, who've been handling Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction.

PEOPLE confirms that on Friday night, Kiely was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee.

The campground is located above the Prosser Creek Reservoir, along the western shore of the reservoir.

The area is covered in Jeffrey pine, sage, and fir trees.

Police say Kiely's phone hasn't been on since she left the party, and investigators have been unable to track down her silver 2013 Honda CRV, which bears California license plate 8YUR127.

Kiely is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall. She weighs approximately 115 lbs. and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings, a nose ring and other jewelry.

Kiely's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, issued a video statement via Facebook on Sunday, asking the public to help authorities find her missing daughter.

"We just want her home," the weeping mother says. "We are so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

The Rodni-Nieman's message indicates Kiely's family doesn't care about pursuing criminal charges against anyone, so long as she comes home safely.

The mother also spoke directly to Kiely. "If you see this, please, just come home," she begs. "I want nothing more than to hug you."

A specialized tip line has been established for information about Kiely's disappearance and whereabouts: (530) 581-6320. Press option 7 to leave information, either anonymously or otherwise.