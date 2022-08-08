16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction

A special tip line has been established in the search for Kiely Rodni

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 12:40 PM
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni. Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A California 16-year-old is missing after she was last seen this weekend at a party near Tahoe National Forest.

The last time Kiely Rodni was seen was at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, who've been handling Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction.

PEOPLE confirms that on Friday night, Kiely was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee.

The campground is located above the Prosser Creek Reservoir, along the western shore of the reservoir.

The area is covered in Jeffrey pine, sage, and fir trees.

Police say Kiely's phone hasn't been on since she left the party, and investigators have been unable to track down her silver 2013 Honda CRV, which bears California license plate 8YUR127.

Kiely is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall. She weighs approximately 115 lbs. and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings, a nose ring and other jewelry.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kiely's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, issued a video statement via Facebook on Sunday, asking the public to help authorities find her missing daughter.

"We just want her home," the weeping mother says. "We are so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

The Rodni-Nieman's message indicates Kiely's family doesn't care about pursuing criminal charges against anyone, so long as she comes home safely.

The mother also spoke directly to Kiely. "If you see this, please, just come home," she begs. "I want nothing more than to hug you."

A specialized tip line has been established for information about Kiely's disappearance and whereabouts: (530) 581-6320. Press option 7 to leave information, either anonymously or otherwise.

Related Articles
Emily Rogers
Missing Wisc. Mom May Be 'Victim of Foul Play,' as Phone Is Found in Bushes
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=299278422385813&set=pcb.299275195719469 Lily Peters Chippewa Falls Police Department
Juvenile Who Knew Lily Peters Arrested Day After 10-Year-Old's Body Was Found in Wooded Area
namoi irion
Suspect Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping of Naomi Irion, as Search for Missing Nevada Teen Continues
Ahreal Smith
Search for Missing Va. Woman Last Seen Leaving Work Continues After Man Is Charged with Her Abduction
Zion Foster
Person of Interest Arrested in Case of Missing Teen Zion Foster, Last Seen in Detroit on Jan. 4
jashya moore
N.J. Teen Vanished Weeks Ago After Deli Trip, Authorities Offer $20,000 Reward: 'She Was Abducted'
NOAH CLARE; JACOB "JAKE" CLARE
Car Believed to be Used to Kidnap Tennessee Boy and His Teen Cousin Found in Calif.
Cassie Compton
Authorities Investigating TikTok Video That May Show Missing Ark. Teen
Isabella Kalua
Police Suspend Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Hawaii
May "Maya" Millete
Missing Moms: 'Nightmare' Unfolds After Calif. Mother Misses Daughter's Birthday Trip, Never Returns Home
lindsey-baum-2
Man Charged with 2003 Kidnapping and Rape Also Suspected in Lindsey Baum's 2009 Disappearance
aramazd-andressian-1
Missing 5-Year-Old's Mom Pleads for Public's Help as She Addresses Her Son: 'Be Brave, Honey'
Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on . A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure Missing Kids-Mom Arrested, Lihue, USA - 25 Feb 2020
FBI Asks Yellowstone Visitors to Look Through Photos to Help Find Missing Children of Lori Vallow
Mollie-Tibbetts-1
Boyfriend Ruled Out as Suspect in Iowa Student's Disappearance — as Police Search Pig Farm
44445361_2165633083448913_8022149841138221056_n
Family Searches for California Girl, 16, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'I Just Want Her Back'
Gannon Stauch, Letecia Stauch
Stepmother of Missing Colo. 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch Charged with Murder, Boy's Body Not Yet Found