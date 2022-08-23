Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Comments on Discovery of Body in Reservoir: 'Still Don't Know How to Process It'

Kiely Rodni's boyfriend is opening up about the presumed discovery of the 16-year-old's body two weeks after she went missing.

In a video posted to social media Monday, and shared by the New York Post, Jagger Westfall said he wanted to "release a type of personal statement."

"This was an insanely f----- up situation and it still is insanely f----- up and I still don't know how to process it and I don't think I am ever going to be able to process it," Westfall, who according to the Post is 18, said.

"I know that it f------ hurts and I know that it hurts all of you and I just wanted to say thank you for everyone that put the effort in and tried so f------ hard to bring her home. It really means a lot to me and I'm sure it means a lot to her too, thank you," he continued.

Westfall then went on to say that Rodni "wouldn't want us sitting around sad as f--- all the time."

Kiely Rodni. Placer County Sheriff's Office

"She wants us to be happy and she wants us to be safe and she wants us to have a good life, that's all she ever wanted for anyone," he added of his girlfriend.

In a press conference Monday, shared by KCRA, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said that they had received information the previous night about the recovery of a vehicle in Prosser Reservoir in northern California. The reservoir borders the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, near where Rodni was last seen among "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" at a party in the area.

She thanked the volunteer group, Adventures with Purpose, for their help.

"We believe it is our missing person," Moon said of the volunteer dive team's discovery. "We have not been able to positively identify, but it's more than likely where we are today and we wanted to make sure that the family had all that information first."

Moon said the matter is "still an active investigation" and that their team "will release what we can."

"But at this time our commitment is to this family and that is where we will consistently reach for making decisions on what we release," the sheriff said.

The station also shared a statement from Rodni's family Monday, in which they thanked the public for the "love and support."

"We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today," the statement said. "Mr. Rogers famously told a story of 'looking for the helpers' whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you."

The statement continued, "While we accept this sadness cast under death's shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely's spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back."

Placer County Sheriff's Office

In conclusion, the Rodni-Nieman family said, "Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our souls."

On Sunday, Adventures With Purpose announced that they discovered a car that matched Rodni's, sharing the news on Facebook. The vehicle was discovered upside down in Prosser Reservoir below 14 feet of water, Adventures With Purpose added in a follow-up message.

One diver told the New York Post that the vehicle's license plate matched that of Rodni's 2013 Honda CRV, which the California teen was driving before she was reported missing in early August after attending a party near Tahoe National Forest.

Another group member told NBC News the vehicle was found with sonar imaging technology about 300 yards from the campground where Rodni was last seen.

Adventures with Purpose started searching the reservoir on Sunday after at least three police dive teams already conducted searches, according to the Post.

"Police told us they did a rigorous search of this body of water," group member Josh Cantu, 31, said. "They gave us a grid map and made us confident we didn't need to search here."

Nick Rinn, 48, told the outlet he found the car close to shore "within a few minutes" of diving via sonar first about 14 feet underwater.

"I went down and did my inspection. I saw the vehicle upside down, verified the license plate and that there were remains in the vehicle," Rinn said. "Then I came out, we called the family and authorities and let them take it from there."

At Monday's press conference, police acknowledged that Adventures With Purposes succeeded with the search mission where they did not.

Captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff's office, emphasized that the reservoir was "extensively searched" and said that the team is going to "debrief."

"Tracking underwater is an extremely difficult thing to do, so I think part of our debrief on any of these situations is how do we figure out to make improve our services, work on our resources and the way that we use them," Brown said.

"A lot of this equipment is high-end, very expensive, and you really need to have a lot of practice and expertise and I think that's where a group like Adventures with Purpose is able to focus and practice those skills and really hone them and so we are appreciative that they were able to come out and locate it," he continued.

He added that he didn't intend to "take away" any of the efforts made by other volunteers and law enforcement agencies who had been searching for weeks.

According to earlier reporting by PEOPLE, Rodni was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee.

After the party, Rodni disappeared and her phone was turned off. Investigators were also unable to track her vehicle down.