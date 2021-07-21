After Kidnapped Girl Screams 'The Monster Is Back' Out Window, Neighbor Calls 911, Man Arrested
During their investigation, police found the body of a man who is presumed to be the little girl's father
Detroit police have arrested a 29-year-old man on kidnapping charges after a 5-year-old girl yelled for help out a window of his duplex.
The girl was found after being held captive in her neighbor's duplex on June 30. PEOPLE confirms that Dangelo Cash Clemons, 30, has been charged with kidnapping and child enticement in connection with the case.
According to charging documents obtained by Fox 2 Detroit, the girl yelled for help from the window. Her neighbor Raynell Jones called 911 after hearing the girl's screams.
"She goes, 'Help me, help me please,'" Jones told the news station. "When the guy walks back up she says, 'The monster is back,' and then she closes the curtain."
Police arrived at the scene and rescued the girl and arrested Clemons.
While investigating the case, authorities found the body of a man dead in the duplex unit next door, where the girl lived. Neighbors tell Fox 2 Detroit that the dead man was the girl's father. Police have not officially confirmed the identity of the body.
Neighbors described the victim as a doting father. "He made sure she did five math problems and read a book before we took her to the park," the girl's godmother told Local 4 News. "I love them so much."
The girl is now in foster care. Police are searching for relatives who can take her.
Clemons has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him, and police say that more charges could be pending. He is being held on $250,000 bond. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.