Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Ala. Authorities to Dead Bodies of 2 People: 'She's a Hero'

A 12-year-old kidnapping victim who escaped her assailant led authorities to the home where she was allegedly being held captive with two decomposing bodies.

During a press conference Tuesday, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a driver alerted authorities after spotting the girl walking along a rural road in Dadeville, Ala. Monday morning.

Responding deputies provided medical treatment to the girl, who then directed them to the mobile home where she was allegedly held against her will.

Upon investigation, two dead bodies were found at the scene, Abbett said.

According to court documents obtained by WFSA-TV, leading up to her escape, the girl was allegedly tied to a bed post for a week and kept intoxicated with drugs and alcohol. She managed to chew through her restraints and free herself, the station reports.

At the home, authorities arrested 37-year-old Jose Pascual-Reyes, according to the sheriff.

Pascua-Reyes faces one count of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While Abbett said the investigation is still in the early stages and remains very fluid, he hailed the girl – who was not considered a missing person - "a hero."

"She's safe now," Abbett told reporters. "And we want to keep her that way."

Investigators believe Pascual-Reyes had lived at the home since February 2022. It was unclear how long the girl was allegedly held captive there.

The sheriff said other people lived at the residence, but he would not elaborate. He also refused to disclose the relationship – if any - between the victim and the suspect.

The identities of the dead bodies are also being withheld.

Pascual-Reyes is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail pending a bond hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charges.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.