Kidnapped Baby Margo Reunited with Family as Slain Mom Heidi Broussard Is Remembered at Vigil

Margo Carey is back home with her family as the investigation into the infant’s kidnapping — and her mother’s alleged murder — continues.

The 3-week-old baby was taken into Child Protective Services custody after she was found in a Houston home on Thursday, with her slain 33-year-old mother, Heidi Broussard, discovered inside the trunk of a vehicle on the same property. Both had been reported missing on Dec. 12.

On Monday, CPS returned Baby Margo to her family, according to KEYE-TV. The infant was being held for a DNA test in order to positively ID her as Margo.

“I don’t know about the DNA test, but they’re just putting her back where she belongs — with her family,” Ty Carey, Margo’s grandfather, told KPRC 2. “A child needs to be, especially at that age, needs [the] voices and smells of familiarity.”

Community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in Austin, Texas, on Monday to honor Broussard (who, with Carey, was also the parent of a 6-year-old son named Silas).

Back at the station now. One of the highlights of tonight’s vigil at Garrison Park for #HeidiBroussard was hearing Ty Carey, Margo’s grandfather, tell the crowd Margo is being reunited with Shane, Heidi’s partner, tonight. CPS confirms. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/EPSbAdTgD1 — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) December 24, 2019

Two of Broussard’s coworkers spoke at the vigil. One of them said she “lit up everyone’s face” when she entered a room.

“The hardest thing for me was feeling all of the emotion of [Heidi’s] son. I was there when they told him,” said another coworker, per KVUE. “Everybody’s been asking me how I am, and I just tell them not okay. I just get up and go every single day.”

Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, recently told PEOPLE that her daughter “was always full of life,” and a bit of a daredevil.

“She always liked to go skydiving,” the grieving mother said. “She tried everything new. We took her to water parks. Me and her went on the highest rides and her daddy was like, ‘I don’t know.’ She loved water. She loved to swim. She loved to go anywhere where they had these rafting places.”

A 33-year-old woman arrested on Thursday after the discovery of Heidi’s body was close friends with the victim, a source told PEOPLE.

Magen Fieramusca, who allegedly masterminded the abductions, was charged Friday morning with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse in connection with the Dec. 12 abduction of Heidi and Margo, according to a spokesperson from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Another friend of Broussard’s, Vickie Shreves, told PEOPLE she saw both Fieramusca and Broussard’s fiancé, Shane Carey, in the delivery room when Margo was born in November.

Chris Fine, whose sister is friends with the suspect, told PEOPLE that Fieramusca called his sister, who could hear a baby calling in the background. Now, it is suspected that the baby was Margo.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” says a family member of Broussard’s. “We’ve been knowing her for a long time.”