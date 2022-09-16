Kidnap Hoaxer Sherri Papini's Lawyer Asks for Minimal Prison Time: Embarrassment 'Feels Like a Life Sentence'

A lawyer for Sherri Papini is asking for minimal prison time for the California mom who claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint but later admitted it was a hoax.

In a sentencing memorandum, Papini's attorney William Portanova urged the court to follow the recommendation of the United States Probation Office and sentence Papini to one month in custody and seven months of home detention.

The sentence "would provide a reasonable deterrent, and adequately serve the interests of justice in this case," Portanova wrote.

"Her name is now synonymous with this awful hoax," he added. "There is no escaping it. There is only the hard work of moving forward, however slowly, towards a balanced, open, and honest life. There seems to be little or no chance for Sherri to go backwards now. The lies are out, the guilt admitted, the shame universally seen."

"It is hard to imagine a more brutal public revelation of a person's broken inner self. At this point, the punishment is already intense and feels like a life sentence."

Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April, 2022. Rich Pedroncelli/instagram

Papini pleaded guilty in April to one count each of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud for staging a kidnapping in 2016 in which she claimed that she was abducted while jogging in her Redding neighborhood by two armed, masked Hispanic women, whom she alleged had tortured her, branded her and kept her chained in a bedroom for more than three weeks.

But after investigating her purported kidnapping, authorities found that Papini had fabricated the incident and had been hiding out with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.

Andrew Seng/The Sacramento Bee via AP

Papini's staged kidnapping cost the California Victim's Compensation Board more than $30,000 in therapy visits and an ambulance trip, and cost the United States Social Security Administration more than $127,000, which she will be required to pay back. Papini will also have to pay $148,866 to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency that investigated the bogus kidnapping, and $2,558 to the FBI.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's office said Papini should spend eight-months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Suspect sketches. FBI

"A lesser sentence, such as the one month of imprisonment recommended by probation or home detention in lieu of incarceration, is not sufficient to achieve the purposes of sentencing," U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert wrote. "Papini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping hoax, and then continued to perpetuate her false statements for years after her return without regard for the harm she caused others. As a result, state and federal investigators devoted limited resources to Papini's case for nearly four years before they independently learned the truth: that she was not kidnapped or tortured. Papini caused innocent individuals to become targets of a criminal investigation. She left the public in fear of her alleged Hispanic capturers who purportedly remained at large."

Talbert wrote that the sentence would "provide just punishment, deter further crimes, and promote respect for the law."

Papini is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Sacramento.