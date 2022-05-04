Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Murdering a Homeless Man in New York

“This case makes clear that if you commit violent crime, we will hold you accountable, and I thank our team for their hard work achieving justice in this matter,” D.A. Alvin Bragg said on Wednesday

Kidd Creole, one of the founding members of rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of John Jolly, according to the Associated Press.

"Mr. Jolly's death was devastating to his family and those who knew him," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Wednesday via ABC7 New York. "Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve."

Added D.A. Bragg: "This case makes clear that if you commit violent crime, we will hold you accountable, and I thank our team for their hard work achieving justice in this matter."

Portrait Of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five in 1984 | Credit: Anthony Barboza/Getty

The 62-year-old rapper – whose real name is Nathaniel Glover – stabbed 55-year-old Jolly twice in the chest while on his way to work in Midtown Manhattan in August 2017 after the man had asked him, "What's up?", per Pix11.

A group of tourists found Jolly in the street after the stabbing. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his stab wounds, the outlet reports.

During his trial in April, Glover's lawyer, Scottie Celestin, argued that his client was acting in self-defense, telling the jury, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It's 12 o'clock at night. Who's saying 'What's up?' to you with good intentions? His fear for his life was reasonable," as previously reported by Deadline.

"I think today's sentence is egregious and extreme. While I am disappointed, I continue to have faith in our judicial system. My focus is now on the appeal process. There are many appealable issues, specifically the denial of Mr. Glover being able to assert the justification of self defense, despite the fact that he was retreating and the victim followed behind him," Celestin tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"I am confident this verdict will be reversed on appeal. While some would be happy with the the presumed victory of the acquittal on the top charge of murder, we don't view it as win," Celestin continues. "I believe the 16 years given are heavy handed, and motivated not by the evidence and mitigating facts but by external factors."

At Glover's trial, Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl told the jury the former rap artist confessed to police he had not stabbed the man in self-defense, but because he thought he was hitting on him.