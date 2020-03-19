Mom Launched GoFundMe After Infant Died — But After Death of Baby's Twin, She's Charged with Murder

Image zoom Kianna Arvizu Medina and daughter Esmeralda Guadalupe Yslas Tucscon Police Department; GoFundMe

A young Arizona mother has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant daughter, who died months after her twin sister also passed away.

On Jan. 7, Kianna Arvizu Medina, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse, a spokesperson with the Tucson Police Department tells PEOPLE. Medina is accused of murdering her infant daughter, Daniella Yslas, after the baby was found unresponsive in her Tucson home one month earlier.

According to a report by the state’s Department of Child Safety, “Medina swaddled Daniella in a blanket with a knot tied at the back of her neck, which caused the edge of the blanket to press tightly against her neck,” KOLD reports.

Medina then allegedly “laid Daniella face-down to sleep and surrounded her with blankets and pillows. Medina placed an approximately 5-pound memory foam pillow on Daniela’s back. Medina then left Daniella alone in the room,” the report states, according to KOLD.

Eight months before Daniella’s death, her twin sister, Esmeralda Guadalupe Yslas, died. According to a GoFundMe started by Medina, the cause was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The twins were born prematurely in January 2019.

“Esmy … passed away 4/29/2019 due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) which is sadly common in all babies but more common in premies,” Medina wrote on the page. “Esmy was a happy baby she loved to smile and talk especially to her other sisters. She IS loved by many and will be greatly missed.”

Esmeralda’s death was ruled accidental by DCS. The police’s investigation did not lead to any arrests.

Medina is currently out on bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 30 for a status conference. It is unclear whether she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.