Khloe Kardashian Is Producing a New True-Crime Series About Love Gone Fatally Wrong

Khloe Kardashian just can’t get enough of true crime.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is executive producing her second show for Investigation Discovery, entitled Twisted Love. The series, which premieres on Feb. 3, delves into six twisted tales of love gone horribly awry.

The series shares stories of families, friends and lovers, chronicling how, at a moment’s notice, love can spiral into obsession — and end very badly.

“I love the idea of love, but these stories will stun even the most hopeless romantic. I’ve been a long-time ID fan, and I’ve never encountered stories as shocking as these crimes of love and passion,” says Kardashian.

The premiere episode, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, tells the story of married couple Arnold and Tammi Cuyler. Tammi’s first cousin Chastity is helping take care of the couple’s children, but when Tammi begins to suspect her husband and cousin are having an affair, a divorce ensues — and someone ends up dead.

The series will also feature an episode called Hell to Pay, about a disturbing double murder involving a highly religious grandmother who doesn’t approve of her granddaughter’s romantic relationship with a new girlfriend. Another episode, If I Can’t Have You, centers on a newly divorced woman who meets two new men who both eventually end up dead.

The series follows the success of Kardashian’s wildly popular first true crime series, Twisted Sisters, about crimes committed by sisters.

Tune in to Twisted Love on Investigation Discovery, on February 3, 2020 at 9pm/8pm C.