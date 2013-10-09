Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom Reunite Amid Kris and Bruce Jenner Split

Amid rumors of an impending divorce, Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were photographed together on Tuesday for the first time in nearly four months.

As news of mom Kris Jenner‘s split from Bruce Jenner broke, Khloé and Lamar took the opportunity to get together in public – meeting up at their Tarzana home and then driving together to the Jenner family house in Calabasas.

While the reunion was the first time the two have been seen out in public, one source says it’s not the only occasion that the pair has spent time together, adding this is their second meeting at the Tarzana house this week.

The 29-year-old reality star, who has kept mum on the reports about her relationship, opened up on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, which was apparently taped this summer. “I do love Lamar with every ounce of who I am,” she says. “But it’s really scary when someone’s in such a deep low. You know they’re kind of relying on you to get them out and you’re trying and nothing’s working.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Odom, 33, pleaded not guilty to his August DUI via his lawyer, TMZ reports. A pretrial date was set for next month.

