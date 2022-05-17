KFC Employee Helps Thwart Alleged Kidnapping After Woman Passes Note Begging for Help

The woman alleged Diego Gray, 23, had been holding her against her will

An employee at a Tennessee KFC helped thwart a kidnapping after receiving a note from the victim begging for help, police say.

According to court records obtained by ABC24, WREG-Memphis and Fox 13, Memphis police responded to a kidnapping call just after 5 p.m. on May 15 from a KFC in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after an employee received the note from a woman. The employee was able to give authorities a description of both the woman and the man she was with — leading authorities to find them both.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Diego Glay, 23, allegedly refused to obey the officers' commands and took off running before being apprehended.

PEOPLE confirms from online jail records that Glay, 23, is charged with kidnapping and evading arrest. He is in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and being held on $35,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Glay had entered a plea or retained an attorney.

According to police, the alleged victim said she knew Glay, but told police he had taken her cell phone when she came to visit him and had been holding her against her will. She alleged he had punched her in the face and threatened her, and added that he had a gun.