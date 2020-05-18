Sheldon Jeter, 22, was charged May 17 with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 30-year-old Tyric Pugh

Key Figure Questioned in 2018 Murder of Teacher Rachael DelTondo Now Accused of Killing Friend

A Pennsylvania man questioned in the Mother’s Day 2018 shooting of a woman he dated, teacher Rachael DelTondo, now stands accused of gunning down a friend two years later.

Sheldon Jeter, 22, was charged on May 17 with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 30-year-old Tyric Pugh.

Pugh was found lying on a street in Aliquippa around 11:30 p.m. on May 15. He had been shot seven times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a state police criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, surveillance footage allegedly showed Jeter and Pugh at Bruster’s Ice Cream with two others earlier that evening.

State police alleged that they also have footage showing Jeter’s vehicle in the area shortly after Pugh was fatally shot.

“Jeter was interviewed and provided contradicting information about what time he left his residence and the last time he was with Pugh,” the complaint states.

At the scene, state police found seven spent .380 shell casings lying on the roadway near Pugh.

Jeter has denied that he had anything to do with the slaying.

“They grew up together,” Jeter's attorney Michael Santicola tells PEOPLE. “Tyric and Sheldon lived in the same house for a lot of their lives. There is no motive at all in this case, which is why Sheldon is denying he had anything to do with it.”

Santicola says state police don't have any direct evidence linking his client to the murder.

“What they claim to have is inconsistent statements of his timeline of the evening which we disagree with," he says. "He was forthright with them on everything.”

Jeter was previously questioned in the death of his on-and-off lover, 33-year-old Rachael DelTondo, who was shot multiple times in her mother’s driveway on Mother’s Day two years ago.

“They were friends and they had dated for a time in the past, several times,” says Santicola. “Every text message and every communication between the two of them was normal."

Jeter was never charged in DelTondo's death.

“There are so many moving parts to that one,” he says about DelTondo’s murder. “There are a lot of theories on that case.”