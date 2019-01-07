Kevin Spacey Ordered to Stay Away From Accuser in Sex Assault Case

On Monday, actor Kevin Spacey appeared before a Massachusetts judge for the latest hearing in his sexual assault case stemming from an alleged 2016 incident against an 18-year-old man on Nantucket Island.

Spacey did not enter a plea at the hearing but a not guilty plea was automatically entered on his behalf in accordance with Massachusetts law, PEOPLE confirms.

Spacey, who lives in California, wore a grey suit with a lavender-flowered shirt and a blue polka dot tie. He briefly smiled as he walked into the courtroom and left court without speaking.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino asked at the hearing that Spacey have no contact with his alleged victim or the accuser’s family. The judge approved the request.

Spacey’s presence in court Monday was mandatory, after the judge rejected the 59-year-old Oscar winner’s recent request to have his appearance waived.

The actor’s request was filed by his attorneys last week, who argued “presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.”

The filing further stated that if Spacey attended the hearing, it would “only serve to heighten prejudicial media interest in the case and will increase the risk of contamination of the pool of jurors available for the trial.”

Spacey was charged with felony indecent assault and battery in connection with the alleged incident inside a Nantucket restaurant and bar.

The actor allegedly touched an 18-year-old man’s genitals against his wishes inside the bar in July 2016, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The charge against Spacey was filed more than a year after former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh publicly accused the actor of assaulting her son.

In the police report, Spacey’s accuser, now 20, told authorities that he was “texting and snapchatting” while Spacey allegedly reached down his pants and repeatedly touched his genitals over the course of three minutes, where the accuser worked as a bus boy.

The accuser said he initially lied to Spacey by saying he was a 23-year-old college student and also told investigators that he was the one who approached Spacey, wanting a photo, and proceeded to drink heavily before the alleged assault took place some time after midnight, reports in the case show.

He went on to say Spacey’s alleged touching went on for about three minutes and that he tried to move away and moved Spacey’s hands away, but that Spacey allegedly persisted, the report states. He said he left the establishment when Spacey went to the bathroom.

At a probable cause hearing in Nantucket County Court on Dec. 20, Spacey’s attorney said the accuser’s story had inconsistencies and even acted out the incident to illustrate his point, according to audio of the hearing, which was first published by The Boston Globe.

On the same day that Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault, the actor released a video on his social media accounts, in which he seemed to be channeling his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, and lashed out at his accusers and their supporters.

“Some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved.”

“Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple?” he continued. “Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. … If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Mitchell Garabedian, the civil attorney for the alleged victim, wrote, “By reporting the sexual assault, my client is a determined and encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted. My client is leading by example.”