Kevin Durant's 'Adopted Brother', Who Dated Erica Mena, Fatally Shot While Celebrating His Birthday

Former basketball player, who NBA star Kevin Durant referred to as an “adopted brother” was killed early Thursday morning.

At around 1:17 a.m., Clifford Dixon was out celebrating his 32nd birthday with friends when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of SL Lounge in Atlanta, Chamblee Police Department said in a press release.

Shortly after the incident, emergency responders arrived on the scene and “administered aid,” before Dixon was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, the gunman fled the scene and Clifford’s death remains under investigation.

Hours before being gunned down, Dixon expressed his excitement for his birthday celebration on Instagram writing, “We litty tonight” over a promotional club flyer with his photo on it.

The comment section of his post has since been flooded with condolence messages.

Durant’s mother Wanda Durant released a statement on Twitter, mourning Dixon’s death.

“The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends,” Wanda, 49, wrote.

“Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly.”

The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly #CliffDixon RIP pic.twitter.com/QuIRt0hIIu — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) March 21, 2019

When Dixon was a child, Wanda took him in and he lived with their family, The Oklahoman reports. Durant, who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, and Dixon were inseparable ever since.

Durant, 30, has not publicly addressed his childhood friend’s death.

Dixon, who was born in Maryland, played for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers before playing overseas for clubs in Mexico, Austria and Brazil, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In addition to his relationship with Durant, Dixon dated Love & Hip Hop: New York star Erica Mena.

Mena, 31, paid tribute to the former basketball player on her Instagram Stories by sharing a throwback photo of him.

“We all deal with so much. You dealt with a lot,” Mena wrote over the post.

“I’m so sorry this happened, you didn’t deserve this. Rest in forever peace, Watch over your blood sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and your mommy. I know they are so broken right now,” Mena added.