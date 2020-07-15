Ky. Woman Wanted on Arson Charge After Remains Believed to Be Missing Man Found in Burned-Out Car

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a woman after finding human remains in a burned-out car they believe belong to a missing man.

Pikeville police announced at a press conference Monday that Krystle Williams, of Pikeville, is wanted on an arson charge after authorities found a body in a charred car on July 3. Williams is believed to have been in Fayette County, Ky., as of Monday.

Dental records are being used to identify the body but on Monday police and the Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said they believe it to be Wesley Hook, a man who went missing June 10.

Officials believe Hook was killed before his body was placed inside the vehicle, which was then set on fire. No charges have been filed in connection with Hook's death.