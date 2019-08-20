Kentucky Woman Charged with Breaking Into Bar, Hanging Out Until Employees Arrived

Image zoom Donna Martin Georgetown Police Department

A Kentucky woman remains behind bars after she allegedly broke into a local bar and stuck around until employees arrived.

Officers were dispatched to the Slaínte Public House in Georgetown, Kentucky, around 8 a.m. local time on Monday morning for a report of a burglary, the Georgetown Police Department said in a statement.

When they arrived, they discovered Donna Martin, 35, sitting in the bar area of the pub.

Police said Martin broke into Slaínte early Monday morning and was found by employees who had come in to open the business.

She was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol, a class B misdemeanor, online records show.

Martin was booked into the Scott County Detention Center just after 10 a.m. local time on Monday, and is due in court on Aug. 20, the records show.

It was not immediately clear if Martin had retained legal representation.

Neither the Georgetown Police Department nor the Slaínte Public House immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Georgetown is a small city of about 34,000 people that sits 70 miles east of Louisville.