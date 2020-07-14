Kentucky Teacher Accused of Raping Teen Student, Sending Explicit Videos to Another

A high school teacher in northern Kentucky has been charged with rape and sodomy after authorities allege that she had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Mollie Verkamp, 27, was a teacher at Walton-Verona High School in the 2018-2019 school year. According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's office, detectives were informed by the school district in 2019 that Verkamp was allegedly "sending sexually explicit videos and text messages to one of their 18-year-old students."

As authorities investigated the case, they allegedly learned that Verkamp had been involved in more illegal activity at another school where she had taught.

"Verkamp told detectives she had previously taught at a high school outside of Boone County for two (2) years and went on to admit that she had sent the same kind of sexually explicit messages to another student at that high school," the sheriff's post continues. "Verkamp admitted that she knew the age of the student, who was 17 years old at the time, and that being a teacher at the same high school makes her a person in a position of authority. Despite that, her relationship with the 17 year old evolved from sending and receiving messages to having sex with him at her home in Boone County."

Verkamp's husband filed for divorce in December 2019.

According to divorce records obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Verkamp was not employed as a teacher during the 2019-2020 school year, but was working as a yoga instructor.

PEOPLE confirms that Verkamp has been charged with one count of third-degree rape, and one count of third-degree sodomy. Both charges are Class D felonies. She was booked into the Boone County Detention Center and was released on $10,000 bond.