Kentucky Student Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student and Later Sending Nude Photos

A Kentucky woman is facing charges after authorities allege that she sexually abused a teenage student and later sent the student nude photos.

PEOPLE confirms that Ana Leigh D'Ettorre, 24, has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Authorities say that D'Ettorre first met the alleged victim — who is between the ages of 13 and 15 — while she was working as a student teacher at Liberty Junior School in Butler County, Ohio. Court documents obtained by Fox 19 allege that D'Ettorre began the sexual contact after her last day as a student teacher.

According to the Journal-News, authorities say that the sexual contact likely occurred in a vehicle.

"We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where," Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan told the newspaper. "Sounded like it was during travel in a car."

Lakota Local Schools spokesperson Betsy Fuller told Cincinnati.com that D'Ettorre's last day with the district was May 4. Court documents allege that the sexual incident happened more than two weeks later, on May 21.

D'Ettorre allegedly sent inappropriate pictures until August 30.

In a statement to multiple news outlets, the school district said that they will cooperate fully with authorities as they investigate the case.

"We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students," the statement read, according to the Journal-News. "It is imperative that our students feel safe in our schools, which is why we ask them, or their parents, to immediately report any concerns directly to an administrator."

D'Ettorre has not yet entered a plea. She is free on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on January 10. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.