Kentucky Student Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student and Later Sending Nude Photos

Ana Leigh D'Ettorre, 24, faces multiple charges

By Steve Helling
Published on December 12, 2022 01:26 PM
Ana Leigh D’Ettorre
Photo: Butler County Jail

A Kentucky woman is facing charges after authorities allege that she sexually abused a teenage student and later sent the student nude photos.

PEOPLE confirms that Ana Leigh D'Ettorre, 24, has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Authorities say that D'Ettorre first met the alleged victim — who is between the ages of 13 and 15 — while she was working as a student teacher at Liberty Junior School in Butler County, Ohio. Court documents obtained by Fox 19 allege that D'Ettorre began the sexual contact after her last day as a student teacher.

According to the Journal-News, authorities say that the sexual contact likely occurred in a vehicle.

"We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where," Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan told the newspaper. "Sounded like it was during travel in a car."

Lakota Local Schools spokesperson Betsy Fuller told Cincinnati.com that D'Ettorre's last day with the district was May 4. Court documents allege that the sexual incident happened more than two weeks later, on May 21.

D'Ettorre allegedly sent inappropriate pictures until August 30.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement to multiple news outlets, the school district said that they will cooperate fully with authorities as they investigate the case.

"We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students," the statement read, according to the Journal-News. "It is imperative that our students feel safe in our schools, which is why we ask them, or their parents, to immediately report any concerns directly to an administrator."

D'Ettorre has not yet entered a plea. She is free on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on January 10. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Thomas Blake Tucker
Ex-Teacher Marries Student Months After Resigning Over Allegations He Sexually Abused Her
Ashley Rison
Ohio Softball Coach Sexually Abused a Student, Then Begged Teen Not to Tell Authorities
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey
N.C. Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Was on House Arrest. Then She Allegedly Met with Same Student
Gerald Allen Sutter (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)
Mich. Youth Sports Referee Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor, Using Job to Groom Victims 'for Decades'
Leah Queen, a teacher accused of having sex with a student. https://www.gentrypioneers.com/hrdirectory/index.php?l=Intermediate%20School. Gnetry Public School
Arkansas PE Teacher Allegedly Befriended Teen at Basketball Game, Then Sexually Assaulted Him in Her Office
Brycelyn Haughey
Iowa School Volleyball Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Student She Met After He Hit Her Car
walt whitman high school
Disgraced Maryland Rowing Coach Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence for Sexually Abusing Girls on His Team
Ivy Reneau, an Oklahoma teacher who was accused of sexual misconduct with a student
Okla. Teacher Accused of Sending Nude Photos to Student After She 'Heard Rumors That He Liked Her'
Benjamin Rutan
Ohio Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Student That Began When She Was 14 and Lasted 5 Years
Taylor Cruze
Tenn. 5th Grade Teacher Charged with 19 Sex Crimes After Allegedly Posting Videos of Students to TikTok
Olivia Ortz
Pa. Chorus Teacher Arrested After Husband Allegedly Finds Evidence on iPad of Sexual Contact with Student
Amanda Hubble
Calif. Teacher Who Sexually Abused Minor Gets No Jail Time, Despite Victim's Mom's Request for Maximum Penalty
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
2 Married Wis. Teachers Accused of Unlawful Sexual Relations with Student
Rebecca Kilps
Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student After Husband Allegedly Finds Texts Professing Love
Heiry Calvi
Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Student Is Pregnant, Police Say
Elsa Christina Flores
Martial Arts Instructor Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy, 13, After Parents See Messages Calling Him 'Babe'