Kentucky Supreme Court Suspends Prosecutor Who Asked Defendant for Nude Photos

The Kentucky Supreme Court suspended prosecutor Ronnie Goldy from practicing law after it was discovered he promised favors in court to a defendant in exchange for nude photos.

On Friday, the Kentucky Supreme Court found that Goldy "is a danger to the public and clients," though it noted it cannot remove the commonwealth's attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties because elected officials in the state may only be removed via impeachment by the General Assembly, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

The newspaper reported in July that Goldy had exchanged 230 Facebook messages with a defendant, promising favors in return for the nude photos.

Goldy testified at a hearing on Sept. 9 that he did not recall any of the messages, though he did not deny sending them to the defendant — identified as Misty Helton of Salt Lick, Kentucky, according to the Courier Journal. The prosecutor gave the same answer when asked about more than a dozen specific messages.

Helton confirmed the messages' authenticity and told a bar inquiry commission that she and Goldy had sex and she provided him with photos of herself in exchange for his withdrawal of warrants and continuing cases, according to the Courier Journal. The messages were exchanged over a period of five years, Helton testified.

During the Sept. 9 hearing, the Courier Journal reported that Goldy argued that none of the Facebook messages explicitly ask for nude photos, leading Helton to respond: "Do you think he was asking for photos of my cat?"

Neither the Kentucky Supreme Court nor Goldy immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Goldy "abused the trust of the public and brought the legal system into disrepute," a July 14 petition to temporarily ban the prosecutor from practicing reads, according to the Courier Journal.

The Kentucky Supreme Court said Friday it suspended Goldy on the recommendation of a hearing officer, retired Judge Jean Chenault Lodge, according to the Courier Journal.

The state's constitution says elected officials may be impeached for misdemeanors, and the Legislative Research Commission has said that includes violations of public trust and malfeasance in office, the newspaper reported. Anyone can submit a written petition for impeachment to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Goldy may also face disbarment on top of the suspension, according to the Associated Press.