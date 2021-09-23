16-Year-Old Kentucky Student Killed During Drive-by Shooting at Bus Stop, 2 Others Injured

A 16-year-old boy has been killed, and two other individuals have been injured, after a drive-by shooting took place while the group was waiting at a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police.

On Wednesday, at around 6:30 a.m. local time, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that the boy — who was been identified as Tyree Smith — was shot dead. Another young boy was injured during the shooting and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. A juvenile girl was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crime, police added.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said that the school bus the teenagers were waiting for arrived not long after the "traumatic" incident, according to ABC News.

Police later released a photo of a vehicle that they think was involved in the drive-by shooting, a gray Jeep with an Illinois license plate BD91644.

At this time, no arrests have been made and authorities are now asking the public for help in the investigation. "You can remain anonymous," the Louisville Metro Police Department said. "We need your help."

In a statement, Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, told CBS-affiliate WLKY, 'This is devastating to us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this."

"All of our hearts are breaking right now," she added. "We are thinking of the family and we will support the families as best we can throughout this process."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer noted in a press conference that the shooting marks the city's 145th homicide this year. "A teen who should be in school today will not be there and will never be there again," he said. "As a father, as a grandfather, this breaks my heart."

The FBI is now lending a hand to Louisville police in their investigation. "Our hearts break this morning with the news of the senseless violence targeting children waiting for a school bus," the FBI in the city wrote in a statement. "This is unacceptable."