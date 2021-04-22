Miah Lancaster, a babysitter for the victim, told WAVE 3 he "was such a good boy"

Kentucky Mom Charged After 10-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Her Car's Trunk

Authorities in Kentucky allege that a 28-year-old mother has confessed to killing her 10-year-old son — and even told police she tried cutting the boy's tongue out.

Online records confirm that Kaitlyn Renee Higgins has been charged with murder stemming from domestic violence and tampering with evidence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to multiple reports, Louisville Metro Police Department dispatchers received a 911 call Tuesday evening about a woman with a gun, carrying a dead child in a blanket.

Citing charging documents, WAVE 3 and WVLT report that officers responded to the scene and found Higgins on the porch and blood on the front steps.

Soon after, officers opened the trunk to Higgins' car and found a body believed to be Higgins' son.

After reading Higgins her Miranda rights, investigators allege that she confessed to shooting the child to death. According to charging documents, Higgins allegedly admitted to attempting to cut the boy's tongue out of his mouth.

Police have not commented on a potential motive in the killing.

Higgins is being held on $250,000 cash bond. She has yet to enter a plea, and it's unclear whether she has retained legal counsel authorized to speak on her behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Miah Lancaster, the victim's babysitter, spoke to WAVE 3, saying the boy had a younger sibling.