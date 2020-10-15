Police "believe there was some alcohol involved, at least in the male subject," the sheriff said

Kentucky Man Fatally Shot Woman Before Killing Himself with Couple's Young Daughter at Home

A Kentucky couple is dead after the man fatally shot the woman before killing himself, police say.

On Oct. 5, Franklin County deputies were called to a Franklin home, where they discovered the bodies of 39-year-old Carmelita Lashaun Wright and 43-year-old Lorenzo Andrew Simpson.

Authorities say Simpson fatally shot Wright before turning the gun on himself. The couple's daughter was home at the time of the murder, WTVQ, LEX18 and the State-Journal report. The girl was unharmed.

"This is something she's going to have to live with for the rest of her life, and it's unfortunate," Sheriff Chris Quire said of the girl.

According to Quire, police had gone to the couple's home for domestic disputes twice before their deaths, but no arrests were ever made.

An investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.

"We want to know, and do believe there was some alcohol involved, at least in the male subject. That can be one of the leading factors, but we still want to put the puzzle together to see why," Quire said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are expected back in 12 to 14 weeks.

Quire noted cases of domestic dispute rising in the area since the coronavirus pandemic began, telling LEX18, "We ran our numbers a month or so ago, and our domestics, and disturbances and family disputes are up due to the fact that a lot of folks are home, and their kids are there."

The couple's daughter is now with other family members.