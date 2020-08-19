Trinity Randolph is the youngest homicide victim in Louisville this year

Ky. Dad and Daughter, 3, Are Fatally Shot While Playing in Frozen -Themed Playhouse in Front Yard

Police in Kentucky are trying to identify the individuals behind a fatal shooting last week that claimed the lives of a 3-year-old girl and her 21-year-old father.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirms Trinity Randolph — described as a "perfect angel" by one relative who spoke to the Courier-Journal — was killed Friday afternoon along with her dad, Brandon Waddles.

The fatal shooting took place while the father and daughter were playing together in their front yard, inside Trinity's Frozen-themed playhouse. Police have released very little information about the shooting and have not named any suspects.

Trinity, who was technologically savvy and loved playing dress-up with her cousins, is the youngest homicide victim in Louisville this year.

"She was just 3 years old," Valerie Randolph, Trinity's great-grandmother, told the Courier-Journal. "It takes a mean, cold, selfish-hearted person to take a little 3-year-old's life."

Her older cousin, Taivell Porter, said Trinity was a "bright angel" with an unforgettable smile.

Her aunt, Tenisha Porter, said Trinity "was just that perfect angel."

Image zoom Brandon Waddles Facebook

Rapper Master P has offered to pay for the little girl's funeral, and a GoFundMe page has been established to assist the grieving family.

"Baby Trinity was our princess," reads a statement from the family, obtained by PEOPLE. "She was full of life, love, and laughter. She always told us she wanted to be a princess one day. Even though she won't be our princess here on Earth, she will be our princess in heaven and continue to watch over us. Trinity will be missed by so many."

It continues: "We are reminded of a song titled 'He's Working It Out' by Shirley Caesar. We find peace in knowing God’s going to work it out. It's our hope and prayer that the community will stand up and speak out. Trinity didn't deserve this!"