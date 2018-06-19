Man Allegedly Kills Son on Father's Day as Anguished Mom Writes, 'I Need to Wake up from This Nightmare!'

A Kentucky man faces murder charges after allegedly fatally shooting his 23-year-old son in their driveway on Father’s Day, PEOPLE confirms.

James Hendron, 45, of Lexington, was arrested on Sunday and is charged with murder-domestic violence in the death of his son, Austin Hendron, the Lexington Police Department announced in a statement.

Additional charges are possible pending further investigation, the statement says.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the driveway of a home in Lexington, the statement says.

Upon arrival, officers found Austin Hendron lying in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m., the Fayette County Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Officers arrested James Hendron without incident. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

It is unclear whether Hendron has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

A man who identified himself as Austin Hendron’s brother wrote on Instagram under the name Hendo that, “For those who are wondering what happened, Austin and his Dad were arguing,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

“As Austin was trying to walk away, his Dad went to grab his gun, chased Austin to the car and shot him 5 times,” the post continued. “Took his own son’s life on Father’s Day. I don’t know what kind of person could do that.

“Someone who has rarely been visible most of our life took my brother away in a matter of seconds…I love you Bro. #RestinParadise.”

Hendron’s mother, Tracy Curtsinger, posted an anguished message on Facebook, writing, “I need to wake up from this nightmare! I need him back!”

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.