Ky. Couple Allegedly Locked Teen Daughter in Cage Surrounded by Animal Waste 'So We Can Get Some Sleep'

A couple in Kentucky have been accused of keeping their 18-year-old daughter locked in a cage surrounded by animal waste, according to multiple reports.

On Friday, Tito and Shannon Felix were arrested after Richmond police conducted a welfare check on the family’s home, WLEX reports.

When Shannon Felix allowed investigators into her home, she told them her daughter suffers from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and wanders the home at night, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

During their check, authorities allegedly discovered the couple’s 18-year-old daughter locked inside a wooden cage, according to WLEX.

The cage was located in the daughter’s basement bedroom, and the bedroom had a combination lock on the door, according to an arrest citation obtained by the Herald Leader.

Inside the cage was a bed and a “children’s toilet,” an officer noted in the citation, the Herald Leader reports. The cage was locked with two bolt latches and officers noted that the basement was full of animal feces.

Shannon Felix allegedly told officers the girl was kept in the cage at night so that she “doesn’t get out and we can get some sleep,” the Herald Leader reports.

The couple are charged with criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment, according to local station WKYT.

It is unclear whether they have entered pleas or retained attorneys. Child Protective Services are involved in the case, the station reports.