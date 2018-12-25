Ky. Cop and Mom Killed During Christmas Eve Traffic Stop When Truck Slams Into Car; Driver Charged

A Kentucky detective and who was the mother of a young son was killed Monday when her police cruiser was struck by a truck whose driver has since been charged with murder, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said at a press conference Monday night.

Detective Deidre “Dee Dee” Mengedoht, 32, was conducting a traffic stop in the right-hand lane on Interstate 64 Monday afternoon. She was inside her cruiser with her emergency lights on when the truck — allegedly driven by an impaired driver — crashed into her from behind, Conrad said.

Mengedoht’s car caught fire and she died, Conrad said.

Police arrested the truck’s driver, 60-year-old Roger D. Burdette, on charges of murder and operating a vehicle under the influence, Conrad said.

The Courier-Journal obtained an arrest citation that alleges that Burdette admitted to taking multiple prescription drugs and that he “made no attempt to avoid collision with the police vehicle.”

My heart is breaking today as we mourn the tragic death of @LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht. When Deidre joined LMPD, she committed herself to service on behalf of our city, and her death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices that our public safety professionals make every day. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 25, 2018

According to the citation, Burdette was allegedly unable to maintain his balance during field sobriety tests, among other errors.

Roger Burdette Louisville Metro Police Department

Conrad said Mengedoht was the mother of a young son and had been on the force for more than seven years.

“I can’t imagine what her family is going through, today of all days,” he said.

He said Mengedoht “gave her life serving the community” and added, “She would fight fiercely to seek justice for victims whose cases she was investigating.”

Burdette was booked into Jefferson County Corrections. His is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m., according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.