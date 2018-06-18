Body of Missing Ky. Woman with Cancer Is Found in Woods, and 3 Are Charged with 'Despicable' Crime

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a Kentucky woman who had been undergoing chemotherapy for terminal lung cancer and whose body was later found in the woods.

Kenneth Maurice Jones, 38, was taken into custody the day after the body of 58-year-old Denita Satchwell was discovered June 14 in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

Both Jones and a juvenile have been charged with murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence. The juvenile was arrested on June 14.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Breadon Reaves, faces a charge of facilitation of murder. He was arrested on June 14.

“It is one of the most despicable crimes I have seen in my 20 plus years,” Covington Lt. Col. Brian Steffen tells PEOPLE.

Kenneth Jones Covington Police Department

Steffen says it will take two to three weeks to determine Satchwell’s manner of death.

Satchwell’s daughter Amy told WKRC that Jones, a relative of Satchwell’s, had come by her house recently and begged her for some of her pain medication.

“We are not going to make any comments on the particulars of the investigation,” Steffen says. “It is still active and we are still working on those particulars.”

Breadon Reaves Covington Police Department

Satchwell was last seen the evening of June 9 at her home in Covington. Her daughter reported her missing two days later on June 11. A Golden Alert — similar to an AMBER Alert but for adults — was issued because Satchwell, who had been suffering from terminal lung cancer, was without her medication.

“She needed medicine everyday,” says Steffen. “She needed it for comfort to hang on to life as long as she could.”

Initially, police suspected she may have been suicidal and had plans to go to Warsaw, Kentucky, to visit a relative’s grave.

“It is not unusual for terminal patients to take matters into their own hands,” says Steffen.

The police news release at the time of the Golden Alert stated that she had been “feeling lonely and depressed.”

However, Satchwell’s daughter insisted all along that foul play was involved.

“She left her dog behind,” says Steffen. “That was something her daughter was very insistent on. Her mother never, ever would leave that dog behind. The daughter knew right away that something was wrong.”

“We realized that this is something that needed to be looked at closer,” he says.

Steffen says police were ultimately able to develop information that led them to the suspects and the body.

“I don’t think we could have been quick enough on this one,” he says. “It was a pretty heinous crime that happened quickly.”

“I still can’t believe it,” Satchwell’s friend Darlene Lancaster told WCPO. “It’s just hard to believe that somebody could do that to such a nice person.”

Jones is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $1 million dollar bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Reaves is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.

Attorneys for Jones and Reaves could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if they have entered pleas.

The juvenile is being housed at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.