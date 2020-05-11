Kentucky Aspiring Nurse, 19, Is Fatally Shot: 'She Was a Fabulous Young Lady,' Says Mom

Instead of celebrating Mother’s Day, Delisa Love was mourning the loss of her daughter on Sunday, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Kelsie Small, a 19-year-old nursing student at Northern Kentucky University, and a 15-year-old boy were shot, according to multiple reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair were taken to University Hospital where Small was pronounced dead, according to local TV station Fox19.

The 15-year-old victim was seriously injured and required surgery, but is expected to recover, the Louisville Metro Police officials reportedly told the station.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Love described her daughter as bubbly, hard-working and determined, the Courier Journal reported.

“She was a fabulous young lady,” Love, who was spending Mother’s Day with Small’s older brother Ernie, told the newspaper.

Police have not released any information on whether there is a possible suspect, local TV station WKRC reported. PEOPLE's attempts to reach officials were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Small’s mother is determined to find justice for her daughter.

“I’m getting to the bottom of it,” Love told the newspaper. “My child didn’t deserve this.”