Kenosha Shooting Victim's Father Calls Out Trump During Kyle Rittenhouse Hearing: 'How Dare He'

John Huber, whose son Anthony was allegedly shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in August, said the suspect "thinks he's above the law"

The father of a man fatally shot during an August protest over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, turned his anger toward President Trump on Monday as he argued against lowering the $2 million bail for his son's accused 17-year-old killer, whom the president has defended.

John Huber, whose son Anthony, 26, died in the alleged shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse, said the suspect "thinks he's above the law" during an online bail-reduction hearing, reports CBS News. "He's been treated as much by law enforcement. For him to run wouldn't surprise me."

Asked during an earlier news conference whether Trump condemned the alleged violence of Rittenhouse and other "vigilantes" who showed up with guns on the scene of the Aug. 25 unrest, as captured on viral video, the president had responded, "That was an interesting situation."

Trump then claimed Rittenhouse "was trying to get away from them, I guess," when Rittenhouse fell and "they very violently attacked him." Added the president, "I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed. But it's under investigation."

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse was carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

John Huber said during the hearing Monday, “(Rittenhouse) was an active shooter and my son tried to stop him,” according to the Kenosha News. “My son was a hero … and anyone else says something else, they are dead wrong. Including the president.”

“How dare he?" he added, reports the Chicago Tribune. "He needs to just stay on Twitter."

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide in the deaths of Anthony Huber and another man, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man during the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Monday, a judge refused to lower his bail over the objection of his attorney, Mark Richards, who asked for a reduction to $750,000 while saying the self-defense case for Rittenhouse is "overwhelming," according to the Tribune.

Activists on the left have seized on the incident to raise fears of armed militias, while on the right, gun-rights advocates and others have risen to the accused killer's defense, accusing the government of overzealous prosecution when Rittenhouse "had been attempting to protect a business the mob wanted to destroy," said a previous statement by another of his attorneys, John Pierce.

"We’re not talking about demonstrators," Richards said during Monday's hearing. "We’re talking about rioters, who had ill-intent in their heart and, unfortunately, they came in second."

Video from the scene showed several protestors, including one identified as Huber and carrying a skateboard, attempting to take down what appeared to be an armed man identified as Rittenhouse.

Huber hit Rittenhouse with the skateboard before Rittenhouse shot him, but he was just trying to stop Rittenhouse, said Huber's father. "Self-defense, that's impossible," he said. "He had already killed a guy and tried to run. My son ... tried to stop him."

After the incident, Rittenhouse is seen on video walking past police with his hands in the air, but officers fail to respond to shouted comments from observers alleging that he'd just shot someone.

Rittenhouse then returned across the Wisconsin state line to his home in Antioch, Ill. Hours later, according to newly released documents obtained by the Tribune, he and his mother went to the Antioch police station. There, Rittenhouse allegedly admitted his actions, saying, "I shot two kids," but repeated his self-defense claim.

He was arrested and extradited to Wisconsin on Friday. He spoke from jail on a video feed during Monday's hearing only to acknowledge the conditions of his release, should he post bail.