The incident is the latest in a string of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks

3 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at Local Bar in Kenosha as Police Search for Suspect

Three people were killed and two were injured after a gunman opened fire at a tavern early Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The shooting took place around 12:42 a.m. local time at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County, Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The two injured victims have been transported to area hospitals with "serious injuries," Sgt. Wright said.

The suspect remains at large. According to the sheriff's department's release, he is described as a black male over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Peter Ploskee, a resident near the bar, told ABC 7 of the shooting, "Next thing, you know, I hear a bunch of shots going off. Got up, ran out, looked out the window. Just see people running from the bar in every direction."

Kenosha officials believe the incident was targeted and isolated. They do not believe there is a threat to the community as of now.

"I didn't see nobody. Like I said, when I looked out the window, it was just chaos," Ploskee told ABC 7. "People running every direction possible, so you know, who's who? Is that the guy? Is this the guy? People are just running, people screaming."

The identities of the victims are still being determined, Sgt. Wright said.

This is the latest in a string of mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Last month, four people were killed at an office building in California, ten were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and eight were killed at multiple spas in Atlanta.