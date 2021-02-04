Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Allegedly Violated Bond by Moving, D.A. Wants New Warrant

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with shooting three men at a Black Lives Matter protest in August

Prosecutors are seeking a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen accused of shooting three people — killing two of them — during an anti-police brutality protest in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of shooting the men at a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisc., in August, days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was released on $2 million bond.

But now, prosecutors say that Rittenhouse has moved without notifying the court, which would be a violation of the conditions for his bond.

According to WTMJ-TV, the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office sent a hearing notice to Rittenhouse's address. The notice was returned as undeliverable.

Kenosha police detectives allegedly went to the address, according to WTMJ. When they arrived, they learned that a different man had started renting the property in December. Rittenhouse no longer lived there.

According to authorities, Rittenhouse is required to keep the court apprised of his current address. He has 48 hours to notify the court if he moves. Prosecutors are seeking a new arrest warrant, plus an bond increase of $200,000.

According to WISN-TV, defense lawyers filed a response objecting to the prosector's motion. In the response, attorney Mark Richards alleged that Rittenhouse and his family have received death threats, so they were moved to a "safe house." They also deleted all their social media accounts.

Defense attorneys allegedly offered to share Rittenhouse's new location with prosecutors, as long as it was kept secret from the public. They say that prosecutors denied the request, saying that the decision for secrecy would be left up to a judge.

Prosecutors allege that Rittenhouse responded to a militia's call on social media to protect Kenosha businesses from protesters. Although he was just 17 at the time, Rittenhouse allegedly took a rifle across state lines from his home in Illinois. During the protest, he allegedly opened fire on Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskruetz. Rosenbaum and Huber died from their injuries; Grosskruetz was wounded, but survived the shooting.

Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Rittenhouse posted $2 million bond with help from right-wing supporters. Prosecutors argue that the teen has little financial incentive to respect the conditions of his bond.