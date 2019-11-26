Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Star Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting Man to Death

Image zoom Kamiyah Street Fulton County Jail/AP/Shutterstock

A star player for Kennesaw State University’s women’s basketball team has been suspended indefinitely after she was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of an Atlanta man.

Kamiyah Street was taken into custody on Thursday for her alleged role in the July 16 fatal shooting of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, Officer Anthony Grant with the Atlanta Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Hubbard-Etienne, 21, was found dead in the parking deck of the Heritage Station apartments in Atlanta around 1:44 a.m. over the summer, Grant said.

Investigators believe he was “the victim of a targeted shooting” and have named five suspects in the homicide, including Street, 20.

Street now faces eight counts, including three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Inmate records.

Grant said the decision to charge Street was made by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and that the investigation “remains active and ongoing” with no other information currently available.

At this time, it is unclear if Street has retained legal representation.

Following Street’s arrest, KSU’s Assistant Athletic Director for Communications David Beall tells PEOPLE that the university was aware of the charges and had taken action as officials continue to investigate.

“We were made aware ‪Thursday evening‬ that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges,” Beall says. “The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities.”

“Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time,” Beall added.

The junior point guard has been removed from KSU’s women’s basketball roster since her arrest and charges.

The Atlanta native averaged 21 points and 5 rebounds through the KSU Owl’s first four games of the season, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Street was also one of two players on her team who saw the most time on the court, at 37 minutes per game, according to the outlet.