Police believe Kennedy Maxie's family's vehicle was targeted at random

7-Year-Old Ga. Girl in Car Going Christmas Shopping Is Fatally Shot, Dies Days Later

Five days after she was shot while traveling in a car with her family, who were on their way to do holiday shopping, a 7-year-old Atlanta girl has died.

Police don't believe the family's vehicle was the shooter's target.

Kennedy sustained a gunshot wound to the back of her head, the three outlets report.

The shooting took place near Phipps Plaza, an Atlanta-based shopping center.

At this point, police have made no arrests, and no suspects have been identified.

A GoFundMe campaign created for her family has raised over $52,000. The page called Kennedy a "sweet" girl.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement on the "senseless murder," saying, "While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant, and loving child is tragically taken from her family."

Bottoms added: "We urge the public to continue to provide information that will lead to the arrests of the careless and heartless people responsible for Kennedy's death."

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.