Dallas Dentist's Killer Guilty in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot by Her Boyfriend's Jealous Ex

Jurors on Thursday returned a guilty verdict for capital murder against Kristopher Love, the 34-year-old man who fatally shot Texas pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher in 2015.

PEOPLE confirms with a Dallas County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman that Love faces two potential punishments when he is sentenced on Monday: life in prison or death.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Love was paid to kill Hatcher by her boyfriend’s jealous ex-girlfriend, Brenda Delgado.

A trial date has not been set for Delgado, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder.

Hatcher, 35, was shot in the head Sept. 2, 2015. The murder took place in the parking garage at her Dallas apartment building while Hatcher was exiting her car.

Delgado was arrested within days of the killing. Prosecutors allege she stalked Hatcher, and later hired Love to kill her because she was jealous the dentist was dating her ex-boyfriend.

The jury deliberated Love’s fate for only two hours.

Love did not take the stand in his own defense. His attorneys could not be reached for comment Friday.

A third person, suspected getaway driver Crystal Cortes, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last week and testified against Love — implicating Delgado — earlier this week. She will receive a reduced sentence for her cooperation.

Hatcher, originally from Central Illinois, was salutatorian of her high school senior class and graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, on a service scholarship.

She always wanted to serve in the medical field and settled on dentistry, which she studied at the University of Kentucky. Hatcher especially enjoyed working with children and would often tell her family stories about her pediatric patients.

“Two of her passions were children and serving others,” Hatcher’s family wrote in a statement to PEOPLE from 2015. “She helped so many people here and around the world, from building houses in Florida to providing medical care to children in Ecuador. We are very proud of all her amazing work, and it is our hope that justice will be served.”