Actor Ken Jeong Donates at Least $50,000 to Victims' Families in Atlanta Spa Shootings

"Enough is enough," the Masked Singer judge says about the rise in anti-Asian violence

Ken Jeong's Mom Told Him 'The Masked Singer' Would Be Good for His Career

Ken Jeong's Mom Told Him 'The Masked Singer' Would Be Good for His Career Image zoom

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong has donated at least $50,000 to the families of victims who were killed in last week's Atlanta-area spa shootings, in which a gunman went to three different spas and killed eight people.

A donor listed as Kenneth Jeong made five $10,000 donations to GoFundMe pages for the victims' families. The money was given to the families of Suncha Kim, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Yong Yue, and Xiaojie Tan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the donor did not identify himself as Hangover actor and comedian, PEOPLE has confirmed that he is the one who donated the funds.

Jeong, whose parents were born in South Korea, has been vocal about the rise of anti-Asian racist incidents. On Twitter, he posted a video of an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discussed the issue.

"Enough is enough. We're just fed up," Jeong, 51, told Meyers.

"Anti-Asian-American crime has risen almost 150% in the last year, while overall hate crime went down 7%. This is precisely due to weaponizing terms such as 'The China Virus' and 'Kung Flu,'" he added, referencing. the mocking terms Donald Trump used about the geographical origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even in this particular crime, there's debate whether this crime was racially motivated," he continues. "But Asian American women are two times as likely to be assaulted in America. This was clearly, clearly racially motivated."

Six of the eight victims of last week's attack were Asian women. Authorities have said there's no evidence to suggest the suspected killer was motivated by racial bias, instead alleging he was motivated by guilt over a sex addiction. However, the motive remains under investigation, and the killings occurred amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

"As a guy who used to be a doctor and whose wife is still practicing medicine, I have an idea on how to solve COVID: It's masks, vaccination, common sense, don't be an a----le," Jeong told Meyers. "But as a human, I don't know how to solve racism. It takes listening, learning, loving, being tolerant."

In our particular case, as Asian Americans, this 'Kung Flu' sh-- needs to stop," he concluded. "We need to express that loudly. And we are."