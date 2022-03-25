Harmony Montgomery Update: Girlfriend of Missing N.H. Girl's Father Found Dead

Kelsey Small, the girlfriend of Adam Montgomery — who was arrested in January two years after the mysterious disappearance of his daughter, 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery — was found dead earlier this month.

Small, 27, who did not face charges in connection with Harmony's case, was found at a hotel on March 13, police told WMUR and Boston25 News. Her death is not considered suspicious, according to both outlets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An obituary for Small states that she died "unexpectedly."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Manchester Police Department for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Harmony Montgomery Credit: MANCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Small's death marks the latest update in connection to Harmony, then 5, who police say hasn't been seen since late 2019.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Dec. 31, 2021, authorities issued a "missing child" alert after learning of her disappearance. The Manchester Police Department has since launched an investigation to find her, and they have interviewed several members of Harmony's families for information about what might have happened to her.

Less than a week after she was reported missing, Harmony's biological father Adam, 31, was taken into custody on multiple counts, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Adam was charged with felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement. He was also charged with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

The arrest came just days after new details emerged in the disturbing case.

In an interview with the The Daily Beast, Harmony's great-uncle, Kevin, said that the little girl "looked like a scared puppy" the last time he saw her in 2019. Kevin said that he had been at Harmony's house during a family dispute that frightened the little girl.

After the dispute, Adam blocked most of his family from any contact with the little girl. She has not been seen since.

A week after Adam's arrest, Harmony's stepmom, Kayla, was also taken into custody and charged with one felony count of theft by deception and two misdemeanor counts of welfare fraud.

She is also accused of making intentional false statements that Harmony was living in her home with her husband and their other children in February and March 2021 in order to claim benefits.

RELATED VIDEO: Married Pa. Man Disappears With Girl He Allegedly Signed Out of School Without Parental Consent

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE in late January, authorities said Harmony appeared to be living with her dad, stepmom, and the couple's two other children when they were evicted from a residence on Gilford Street in Manchester on Nov. 27, 2019.

"Multiple individuals" reported seeing the girl with Adam and Kayla in the days that followed. But between Dec. 6 to 10, 2019, the couple was seen only with their two common children — and not Harmony.

"This information leads police to believe that it was sometime during this window of approximately Nov. 28–Dec. 10, 2019, that Harmony Montgomery disappeared," said the statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Police say the missing girl stands 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs. She is legally blind in her right eye and wears eyeglasses.