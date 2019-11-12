'No Body, No Crime:' Colo. Man Allegedly Told Friend 6 Months Before Fiancée Kelsey Berreth Vanished

Image zoom Kelsey Berreth Facebook

It’s a phrase a lifelong friend alleges Patrick Frazee uttered several months before the disappearance and presumed death of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth: “No body, no crime.”

That friend, Joseph Moore, took the stand on Friday in Frazee’s ongoing first-degree murder trial and recalled telling the 33-year-old Florissant, Colorado, man some seven months before Berreth vanished to stop such talk.

“I said, ‘Patrick, get that out of your head,'” Moore testified, according to local news outlets, including KMGH, the Pikes Peak Courier, and KDVR.

Moore later said from the stand that, about a month after the 29-year-old mother’s disappearance garnered national headlines, Frazee expressed shock over the media coverage the case was generating.

“He’s like, ‘Man, if I had known it was going to blow up this big, I never would have …’ And he stopped. He did not finish that sentence,” Moore testified.

Moore said he never asked his friend if he’d killed his fiancée.

Image zoom Patrick Frazee with Kelsey Berreth and their child Facebook

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the presumed death of Berreth, the mother of his young daughter.

Prosecutors allege Frazee bludgeoned Berreth, a Colorado flight instructor, with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving 2018, and burned her body days later on an expansive piece of property he owns.

They allege Frazee enlisted help from his mistress, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, to clean up the bloody murder scene and throw investigators off by driving to a different state with Berreth’s phone.

Kenney, who already has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case, alleged in testimony last week that Frazee claimed to her Berreth was abusing the child.

She testified he said that he wanted Kenney to help him kill Berreth, who was reported missing Dec. 2, 2018, by her mother.

On Friday, jurors were shown a photograph of a tooth recovered from a burned patch of land on Frazee’s ranch. Investigators believe the tooth is Berreth’s.

A video was also shown in court of a bloodhound finding evidence of decomposition on Frazee’s land and outside Berreth’s condominium.

The trial resumed Tuesday.

Frazee faces life imprisonment if found guilty.