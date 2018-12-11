3 Days After Colo. Mom Vanished, Her Employer Received Text Saying She’d Be Absent from Work

Police are chasing new clues in the disappearance of a Colorado mom last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

Three days after Kelsey Berreth apparently vanished on Nov. 22, her mobile phone pinged on a cell tower near Gooding, Idaho, nearly 600 miles from her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, police said at a news conference Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That same day, texts from the phone of Berreth, a 29-year-old pilot instructor, were sent to her employer, Doss Aviation, saying she would not be at work for the next week.

A second text was sent to her fiancé Patrick Frazee, who told police he had not seen Berreth since Thanksgiving when they met up so that Berreth could hand off their 1-year-old daughter, said Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young.

Asked to address concerns about foul play, the chief told the media, “I have nothing to indicate other than that it is a missing persons case.”

Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, reported her daughter missing on Dec. 2, provoking questions about why Frazee had not reported her missing earlier.

RELATED: Missing Colo. Mom Was Last Seen on Thanksgiving — and Family Says She’d Never Abandon Daughter

She said her daughter’s disappearance is “completely out of character.”

“She’s not the kind that runs off,” Cheryl Berreth said at the news conference.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

No one has been identified as a suspect in Berreth’s disappearance, and there is no evidence of trouble in her relationship with her fiancé or any indication that she flew off in a Doss Aviation aircraft, the police chief said.

A search of Berreth’s home by police found cinnamon rolls apparently untouched since that day, reports CBS News. Her brother, Clint Berreth, wrote on Facebook that the only thing missing was her purse, and that her suitcases, makeup and cars all were still at the home.

A separate search of Frazee’s home had not been conducted as of Monday but authorities said he has been cooperative in their search.

Berreth has relatives in Idaho and Washington State, according to a Facebook page set up by her family to draw attention to the search. Friends of the family also have launched a GoFundMe page to help with search-related costs.

Video footage from a Safeway market in Woodland Park, in the mountains about 80 miles south of Denver, showed that Berreth was shopping there with her daughter about noon on Thanksgiving Day before handing off the girl. The footage represented the last time Berreth was spotted in public, according to police.

The 5-foot-3-inch tall woman who weighs 110 pounds was wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue pants when last seen.

“Kelsey, we just want you home,” her mother said Monday. “Call us if you can and we won’t quit looking.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.