Baby Registry Launched for 1-Year-Old Daughter of Missing Colo. Mom After Her Father's Arrest

Strangers have come to the aide of the 1-year-old daughter of Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth after Berreth went missing and her fiancé — the toddler’s father — was charged with murdering her.

Dozens of items have been purchased off of an Amazon registry established for little Kaylee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The registry was created by the moderators of a Facebook group devoted to the shocking case.

Supporters have been anonymously paying for items listed on the registry, including essentials like baby wipes and car seats as well as the clothing she’ll need over the coming years.

Patrick Frazee with Kelsey Berreth Facebook

Once an item is paid for, it is then shipped directly to Berreth’s relatives, who have been caring for Kaylee since the arrest of her dad, Patrick Frazee, who now faces two counts of murder and three for solicitation to commit murder.

Frazee, 32, and Berreth, 29, were engaged, but lived in separate residences. It is unclear if their relationship was in good standing on Thanksgiving, the last day anyone saw Berreth.

RELATED: Fiancé of Colo. Mom Who Vanished on Thanksgiving Speaks out via Attorney: I’m Praying for Her Return

Patrick Frazee Woodland Park Police

That same day, she was captured by security cameras carrying Kaylee as she entered a grocery store.

Officials believe Berreth was killed, but they have yet to find the flight instructor’s body. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive for the alleged murder.

Frazee told investigators that he and his fiancée met up on Thanksgiving so that Berreth could hand off their daughter to him. Berreth’s mother, who lives out of state, reported her missing 10 days later, on Dec. 2.

Frazee was arrested on Dec. 21 without incident and remains in police custody without bond. Attempts to reach his lawyer were unsuccessful Thursday. He’s due back in court later today and again on Friday.

It is unclear if Frazee has entered pleas to any of the charges that have been filed against him in the last month.

Three days after Berreth apparently vanished, her mobile phone pinged on a cell tower near Gooding, Idaho, nearly 600 miles from her home, police have said.

RELATED: Police Search Property of Missing Colo. Mom’s Fiancé as Her Disappearance Enters 4th Week

That same day, texts were sent from Berreth’s phone to her employer, Doss Aviation, saying she would not be at work for the next week.

At this point, authorities have yet to elaborate on the specific allegations that led to the solicitation counts, however it could mean prosecutors believe Frazee allegedly solicited an individual three times — or three people on three separate occasions — as part of his alleged plot to murder Berreth.

Kelsey Berreth

RELATED: 5 Shocking Things About the Kelsey Berreth Case After Missing Mom’s Fiancé Is Charged

The charges against Frazee indicate that the alleged solicitations occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Prosecutors said they filed the two murder counts against Frazee based on two theories about how the alleged killing may have occurred: Either Frazee carried out the crime on his own, or he and someone else allegedly tried to rob Berreth before she was killed.

If convicted, Frazee faces life imprisonment as well as a possible death sentence.