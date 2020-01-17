Nursing Student Found Slain in Suburban Home After Not Showing Up to Daughter's After-School Program

Image zoom Kelly Owen Nassau County Police Department

Police on Long Island are investigating the slaying of a 27-year-old mother who was working on her nursing degree, PEOPLE confirms.

Nassau County Police offered an update on the killing of Kelly Owen during a press conference Thursday.

Owen was found dead in her South Farmingdale, New York, home Wednesday afternoon.

Owen lived with her parents and brother. Her mother and father returned home Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. to find her car still in the driveway.

Owen regularly assists at her 6-year-old daughter’s after-school program, which begins at 3 p.m.

Her parents rushed in to find Owen not breathing and called 911.

She was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Owen died from asphyxiation, and her death was determined to be a homicide.

Police said Owen was a nursing student, on break from classes.

“We looked at the house, and there are no obvious signs of break-in,” Nassau Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at Thursday’s news conference.

Fitzpatrick said there is no motive and no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.