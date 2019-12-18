Ala. Woman Is Found Slain in Woods After 911 Call by Kidnapped Woman Led Police to Her Body

Image zoom Kellie Ann Hughes GoFundMe

A kidnapping victim in Alabama called 911 on Friday — and when police arrived, she led them to a dead woman’s body.

According to ABC3340.com, a woman called police to report that she was being held against her will, but she didn’t know her exact location. Police traced her phone to an apartment complex in Jefferson County, near Birmingham.

When they arrived, police say the kidnapped woman stumbled down the apartment complex’s stairs, her hands bound with zip ties. She was freed and given medical treatment for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief David Agee told AL.com that the woman then told detectives that she knew about a homicide that had previously occurred — and that her knowledge of the crime may have been the reason why she was kidnapped.

The woman’s tip led authorities to the body of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes, who had been shot and dumped in a wooded area near a hospital.

Agee told local media that authorities had identified two suspects in the kidnapping and killing. They are allegedly driving a stolen rental vehicle. As of Wednesday morning, the suspects have not been publicly named nor have they been arrested.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hughes’ family is reeling from the loss of the jovial 31-year-old who was known for her quick laugh and wry sense of humor. “She was my best friend,” her brother, Branden Hughes, told AL.com. “My whole family is destroyed.”

Police have not released a motive in Hughes’ slaying, and her family says she had no known enemies. “This is all just really confusing,” Branden Hughes told ABC News. “I don’t understand how or why it could have been her. Kellie was one of those people that would just talk to anybody, was friends with everybody.”

Branden Hughes has created a GoFundMe to help pay for his sister’s funeral. “We would love to give her a full funeral and have her buried,’’ he told AL.com, “but mostly me and my family just want to kiss her goodbye.”