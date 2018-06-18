Kellen Winslow’s Wife and Father Support Ex-NFL Star After He’s Accused of Raping Women, 59 and 54

The family of former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. is speaking out after his arrest for allegedly kidnapping and raping two older women and targeting others, including an 86-year-old.

Winslow’s wife, Janelle, issued a joint statement with his parents, including father Kellen Winslow Sr., an NFL Hall of Famer.

“On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process,” the statement reads. “We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

Winslow, 34, faced a San Diego Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping and other crimes, according to court records.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens claimed that the first alleged victim was a 54-year-old woman who had been hitchhiking when she accepted a ride from Winslow in March. She alleges he “told her if she screamed, he would murder her,” saying he then raped her, Owens said in court.

A 59-year-old woman alleges that after she got in his car in May, Winslow kidnapped, raped and sodomized her, the newspaper reported. He was charged with indecent exposure against a third alleged victim, 55, in May.

The newspaper also reported Winslow is charged with burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman in June and burglary with the intent to rape an 86-year-old woman that same month.

Winslow was first taken into custody on June 7 after being accused of burglary at a mobile home, according to the Los Angeles Times. He posted $50,000 bond and was released from the Vista, California, jail.

Police then arrested him on the rape charges on Thursday and, following his arraignment Friday, he was denied bail and will stay behind bars. His next court date is June 25.

Winslow is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, the AP reported.

His attorneys, Brian Watkins and Harvey A. Steinberg, have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Winslow agent also has not returned PEOPLE’s calls.

But Steinberg has said, “He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Steinberg added the former football player “looks forward to being vindicated” in court.

Winslow Jr.'s father Kellen Winslow Bettmann/Getty

Winslow was arrested and charged with drug possession in 2014 after being accused of having synthetic marijuana. He received a conditional discharge.

Winslow’s father played 10 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers from 1979 to 1987. Winslow’s Sr. is recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the league’s history.

Winslow Jr. played college football at the University of Miami, and was later drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004 with the sixth overall pick. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.