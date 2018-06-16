Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow Allegedly Kidnapped and Raped Multiple Women

Former NFL star Kellen Winslow II has been charged with kidnapping and raping two older women and targeting others, including an 86-year-old, in Southern California.

Winslow Jr., 34, faced a San Diego Court on Friday and pled not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping and other crimes, according to the Associated Press.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the first alleged victim was a 54-year-old woman had been hitchhiking when she accepted a ride from Winslow Jr. in March. She alleges he “told her if she screamed, he would murder her” before raping her, Owens said.

A 59-year-old woman alleges after getting in his car Winslow Jr. kidnapped, raped and sodomized her in May, the newspaper reported. He was charged with indecent exposure of a third victim, 55, in May.

The newspaper also reported Winslow Jr. is charged with burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman in June and burglary with the intent to rape an 86-year-old woman that same month.

Winslow is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, the AP reported.

His attorneys, Brian Watkins and Harvey A. Steinberg, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Winslow Jr.’s rep also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Winslow Jr.’s father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, was present in the Vista courtroom on Friday, according to The Union-Tribune.

He, along with Janelle Winslow — Winslow Jr.’s wife — told the newspaper in a statement that they supported him.

“On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process,” the statement read. “We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

“He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park,” Steinberg said. He added the former football player “looks forward to being vindicated” in court.

Winslow Jr. was first taken into custody on June 7 after being accused of burglary at a mobile home, according to the Los Angeles Times. He posted $50,000 bond and was released from the Vista, California, jail.

Police then arrested him on the rape charges on Thursday and, following his arraignment Friday, he was denied bail and will stay behind bars His next court date is June 25.

Winslow Jr. was arrested and charged with drug possession in 2014 after being accused of having synthetic marijuana. He received a conditional discharge.

His father, Winslow Sr., played 10 seasons in the NFL playing from 1979 to 1987 for the San Diego Chargers. Winslow Sr. is recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the league’s history.

Winslow Jr. played college football at the University of Miami, and was later drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

He had been mounting a comeback for the past two years.