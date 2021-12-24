Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, is allegedly the man behind a fake social media account that investigators say might be connected to the 2017 murders of teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Who Is Kegan Kline, the Alleged Catfisher Being Investigated in Delphi Girls' Murder Case?

Four years after the still-unsolved murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, a new name has surfaced in connection with the February 2017 slayings.

On Dec. 6, Indiana State Police announced they were seeking information about a fake social media account using the handle "anthony_shots," saying there was a potential, unspecified connection between the account and the murders, which took place in Delphi, Ind.

Soon after, an affidavit alleged that an Indiana man, 27-year-old Kegan Anthony Kline, is the man behind the account.

Abigail and Liberty went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, after they were dropped off by their family to go for a hike on a local trail. The best friends were supposed to be picked up from the trails by family later that afternoon, but they never showed up to the pickup location.

Less than 24 hours later, authorities found the girls' bodies on the side of a creek, a mile from the trail.

Kegan Anthony Kline Kegan Anthony Kline | Credit: miami county sheriff’s office

Kline, of Peru, Ind., is currently behind bars in Miami County, charged in August 2020 with 30 counts that included child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice, WXIN reports. (Those charges are not connected to the unsolved murder case.)

A preliminary plea of not guilty to those charges was entered for Kline on Aug. 21, 2020, NBC News reports.

Kline has allegedly admitted to using the fake social media accounts to talk to girls in 2016 and 2017 — even if they told him they were under the age of 16 — according to a probable cause affidavit out of Miami County obtained by WTHR.

He allegedly told authorities he would find the underage girls on Instagram and then move the conversation to Snapchat. Kline allegedly said he believes he received about 100 sexual pictures from about 15 underage girls, WISH reports.

Investigators believe Kline used the handle "emilyann45," WISH reports.

Kline has neither been charged nor been named a suspect in the murders of Abigail and Liberty.