Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun

Attorneys representing the estate of Keenan Anderson — a 31-year-old teacher who died earlier this month from cardiac arrest hours after being tased by police officers — filed a $50 million claim of damages Friday against the city of Los Angeles.

Anderson's family, including his 5-year-old son Syncere Kai Anderson and mom Gabrielle Hansell, joined legal team Ben Crump and Carl Douglas Saturday for a press conference regarding the filing.

"Three trained killers — because that's what officers are — were unable to handcuff an unarmed man without having to taser him six separate times on the backside of his heart," Douglas said, in a video shared by Crump on Twitter.

The claim requests $35 million for damages against Anderson's son and another $15 million for his estate, according to CNN. It accuses the city of Los Angeles of having "failed to properly train the involved officers" who used "unreasonable deadly force."

"The officers' use of unreasonable force under these circumstances was intentionally malicious, oppressive, and despicable, and/or with a deliberate indifference to Mr. Anderson's rights and safety," the complaint reads, per USA Today.

The identities of the officers involved have not been shared.

The claim is a prerequisite to filing a lawsuit for civil rights violations and wrongful death, which Douglas said they intend to pursue, per USA Today.

As previously reported, Anderson, who taught 10th-grade English, was the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. His encounter with the LAPD was captured on edited body-camera footage.

Police claimed Anderson fled from a car crash in Venice, Calif. around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 3 before being shocked with the Taser. They also stated that those involved in the accident reported Anderson was responsible for it.

In the footage, Anderson initially appears to comply with police, getting down on his knees and putting his hands behind his head.

"I didn't mean to," he can be heard telling officers. "Please, I'm sorry."

LAPD, however, claimed he was "acting erratically," and "ignoring officer commands," as he apparently fled the scene on foot after seven minutes of questioning.

In the body cam clip, Anderson can be seen running into traffic and asking for help, while officers order him to lie on his stomach and submit to being held down in the road.

"They're trying to kill me," Anderson said at the time, adding, "They're trying to George Floyd me."

According to the LAPD: "[Anderson] began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance."

Approximately four and a half hours following the incident, Anderson went into cardiac arrest, and was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Cullors said in an Instagram post announcing her relative's death that Anderson was "killed by the LAPD."

"Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father," she wrote. "Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence."

Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C., where Anderson taught, shared in a statement that details surrounding his death were "disturbing as they are tragic."

"Our community is grieving," the statement reads. "But we're also angry. Angry that, once again, a known, loved, and respected member of our community is no longer with us. Angry that another talented, beautiful black soul is gone too soon."

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is now looking into whether the officers' actions can be considered a "categorical use of force." The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner is expected to conduct an independent toxicology testing, while the LAPD claimed on Jan. 5 that a preliminary toxicology screen on Anderson's blood tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

"The need for urgent change is clear," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "We must reduce the use of force overall, and I have absolutely no tolerance for excessive force. We must also lead our city forward – finally – on the mental health crisis that has been allowed to grow, fester and cause so much harm to individual Angelenos, their families and our communities."