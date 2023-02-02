N.C. Transgender Woman Who Vanished Nearly 3 Weeks Ago Is Presumed Dead, Man Arrested for Murder

KC Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 14

By Staff Author
Published on February 2, 2023 02:39 PM
William Haven Hicks, KC Johnson
William Hicks; KC Johnson. Photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department; Wilmington Police Department

Police believe a missing transgender woman was murdered by a man she met on social media who also allegedly robbed and threatened her with a hammer.

William Haven Hicks, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of KC Johnson.

Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 14.

Johnson's body has not been found, but police are waiting on the identification of remains found in Georgia that are possibly hers, the Wilmington Star News reported.

According to arrest warrants obtained by the newspaper, Johnson's wallet was stolen along with cash, two debit cards and her identification. Police believe that Hicks kidnapped and threatened Johnson with a hammer, the Star News reported.

Police said Johnson and Hicks met recently on social media.

Johnson's partner Bulla Brodzinski said Johnson walked away from their home on Jan. 13, saying she would return in one hour, WECT reported.

"I wish I would've stopped her from going out that door because she would still be here today," Brodzinski said, who described Johnson as "kind and caring."

"She was the one I could open up to," Brodzinski said, according to WECT.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"KC found love and joy in her community," Tori Cooper, Human Rights Campaign Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative said in a statement. "We often hear stories of violence and discrimination against transgender and non-binary people, but we must also acknowledge the joy in our community when we live as our authentic selves with people who see, accept, and care about us. For someone to steal KC's life so callously is to extinguish another light of joy in the world. We must all work to end this violence and build brighter futures for transgender and non-binary people."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Johnson's funeral.

Hicks' next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the WPD Tip411 app.

Updated by Christine Pelisek
Related Articles
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
Ana and Brian Walshe
Brian Walshe, Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe, Charged with Murder
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
Ana Walshe
Who Is Ana Walshe, the Massachusetts Mom Missing Since New Year's Day? 
Susan Ledyard and Benjamin Ledyard
Former Husband of Woman Whose Murder Remains Unsolved Is Now Accused of Assaulting Current Partner
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'
mariah-woods.png
N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, with Chloroform in Attempt to Get Her to Sleep
Gretchen Fleming missing since dec 4
Person of Interest Gave 'Inconsistent Statements' in Case of Missing West Virginia Woman: Police
Julie Yow-Schmidt - Neumann
Pregnant Ind. Woman Was Denied Protective Order from Estranged Husband Before He Killed Her in Murder-Suicide 
Cecily Aguilar
Woman Pleads Guilty to Helping Bury, Conceal Body of Murdered Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
Police units respond on scene.
Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Baby Found Dead in Different Areas: 'a Terrible Thing'
brazil johnson
A Black Transgender Woman Was Murdered in Milwaukee 3 Weeks Ago. Her Killer Is Still at Large
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
June Onkundi
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
Isa Desfalines
Friends Launch Campaign to Find Transgender Woman After Hearing Her Struggle with Abductor on Phone Call
Scott Johnson
Australian Man Sentenced for Murdering Gay American More Than 30 Years After Victim Fell From Cliff