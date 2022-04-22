Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, was murdered by Jordin Roache, who was 16 at the time of the killing

'You Robbed Me of Seeing Her Bright Future': Parents Confront Man Who Killed Daughter, 14, with Hammer

A Texas man received a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murdering a 14-year-old girl in 2017 when he was 16, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Bedford Police Department states that Jordin Roache, now 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Kaytlynn Cargill, who vanished while walking her dog before her body was found two days later in a landfill.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE in 2017, Cargill was beaten to death with a hammer by Roache inside his apartment, after she went to buy marijuana from him.

Roache has been incarcerated since his arrest and will get credit for time served, NBC-DFW reports.

Police said the case has been delayed several times over the years because of various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police surveying the grisly crime scene in Roache's apartment "located small areas of what appeared to be blood spatter along the hallway walls and several doors inside the apartment to include tile bathroom door, bedroom that [the teen] stays in and the hallway closet door," the arrest warrant said. Blood was also found on the kitchen blinds and on a sliding glass door handle.

A hammer recovered at the scene had traces of Cargill's DNA on it, the warrant said.

In court on Tuesday, Cargill's parents confronted Roache.

Cargill's mother, Trisha West, said, "She no doubt would be an asset to society," according to WFAA.

Addressing Roache, West added, "You robbed me of seeing her bright future come to fruition."

In a written statement read aloud in court, the victim's father, Bo Cargill, told Roache, "She was not yours for the taking, but you did it anyway," the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reports.